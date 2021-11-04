Lendingblock (LND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.70 million and $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

