Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,624.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Lethean has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3,624.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.37 or 0.07300488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00325648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.70 or 0.00965934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00422355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00275170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00143241 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

