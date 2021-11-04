Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.59. 9,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,018,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.