Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Trading Down 5.9%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.59. 9,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,018,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.
LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
