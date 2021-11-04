Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.83. 461,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,182,694. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $334.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average is $280.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

