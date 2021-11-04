Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $44.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $77.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,461.17. 159,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,380.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,384.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.90.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

