Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $44.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,085 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NVIDIA by 98,181.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 103,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,091 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $17.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803,461. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $267.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $707.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

