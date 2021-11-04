Lightning Market Cap Tops $46.75 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and approximately $630,105.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

