Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $70.79 and last traded at $71.42. 8,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,123,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

