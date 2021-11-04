Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Lindsay worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $153.78 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

