Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $8.15

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Liquity has a market cap of $98.46 million and $3.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00013247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,958 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.