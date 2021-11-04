Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.34

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 34965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -344.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Livent by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

