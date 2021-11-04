Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.34

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 34965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -344.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Livent by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.