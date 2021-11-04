LiveVox (LVOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms recently commented on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveVox stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

