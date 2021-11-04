LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2,650.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.76 or 0.00430749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.14 or 0.01017661 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.