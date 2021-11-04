London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 326,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

