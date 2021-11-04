L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $263.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

