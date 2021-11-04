Lossless 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.23 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002254 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.