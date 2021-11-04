Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.87 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $29.87 million and $7.03 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

