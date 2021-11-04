Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.25 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

