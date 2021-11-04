Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 23,615 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,393.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,380.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,384.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,125.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.