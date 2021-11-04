Man Group plc Acquires 10,700 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,237,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 479,231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $477,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

