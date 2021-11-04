Man Group plc Buys 106,705 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 2.19% of Bally’s worth $52,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

