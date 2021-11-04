Man Group plc Buys 1,298,124 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 2.14% of Hostess Brands worth $45,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

