Man Group plc Buys 310,595 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,595 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $46,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

