Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Infosys worth $48,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.