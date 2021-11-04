Man Group plc Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.10% of WNS worth $43,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in WNS by 32.9% during the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of WNS by 42.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 111.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.