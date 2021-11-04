Man Group plc Has $48.59 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,446 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.16% of Allison Transmission worth $48,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

