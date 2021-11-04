Man Group plc Has $51.86 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 893.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

