Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,173.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,177 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $50,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $318.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

