Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $231.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $271.21.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

