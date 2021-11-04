Man Group plc Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,581 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,819,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.59. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.30.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

