Man Group plc Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 496.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $252.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.18 and a twelve month high of $253.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

