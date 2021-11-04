Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,156.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Atlassian worth $49,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.28.

TEAM opened at $445.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.