Man Group plc Sells 191,834 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.42% of Athene worth $54,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

