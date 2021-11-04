Man Group plc Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 362,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ JD opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

