Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 17,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

