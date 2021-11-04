Mark Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Facebook by 96,623.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 403,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,244,000 after acquiring an additional 402,920 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 332,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $115,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 114.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 328.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock worth $855,802,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.52 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $945.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

