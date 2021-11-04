Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Patrick D. Michels Purchases 10,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 178,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,927. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $349.32 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

