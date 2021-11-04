Medicalchain Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $41,180.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.
About Medicalchain
According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”
Buying and Selling Medicalchain
