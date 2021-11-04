Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $621.57 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

