Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,812.21

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $232,812.21 and approximately $267.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00422267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.35 or 0.01021782 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

