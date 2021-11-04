Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 94,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,229,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

