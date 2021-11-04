Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.31 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $632,153.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,234,857 coins and its circulating supply is 79,234,759 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.