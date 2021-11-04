Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,432.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $506,207.81 and $8,432.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

