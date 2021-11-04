MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.