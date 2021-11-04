MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 37,538 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of COP opened at $72.74 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -189.69%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

