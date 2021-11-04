Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 106,017.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in S&P Global by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.05 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

