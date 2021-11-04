Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 71,961.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $661.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.07 and its 200 day moving average is $573.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

