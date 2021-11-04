Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,471.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

