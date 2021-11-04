Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,484.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,660. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,484.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

