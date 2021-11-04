Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of MTD traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,484.40. 105,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,484.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,417.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

